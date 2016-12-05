Won’t step into Vidhana Soudha, if I fail to win 10 seats, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

more-in

From setting for himself a herculean task of winning 12 out of 18 assemble seats in the district, Small Scale Industries and District In-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi scaled downed the target to 10 at the party workers’ conference held on Saturday, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other members in the Cabinet and legislators participated. Mr. Jarkiholi said he would not step into Vidhana Soudha if he fails to win at least 10 out of the 18 assembly seats in the district for the Congress party in the next assembly elections.

Earlier, during a felicitation by district Congress on his becoming minister for the first time in Belagavi on June 22, Mr. Jarkiholi had declared to demolish Bharatiya Janata Party and restore the Congress supremacy by winning at least 12 seats for the party in the next assembly elections.

Now, he has brought down the target to 10, but said he would do everything to bag extra two or more seats. But, whether he will be able to wrest the constituencies which had turned into BJP fortresses is an interesting question. As of now, the Congress is present only in six constituencies, BJP-10 (including one each from Sriramlu’s erstwhile BSR Congress and Karnataka Janata Paksha following their merger with BJP) and Independents (MES affiliated) – 2. The Congress strength was reduced from seven in 2008 elections to six in 2013 elections.

Though Congress wrested Chikodi Lok Sabha constituency from BJP in 2014 elections with a narrow margin of 3003 votes, the party has presence only in two of the eight assembly segments; rest are represented by BJP.

Presently, of the five Jarkiholi brothers, Mr. Ramesh and Satish, MLA are holding two pockets, Mr. Balachandra is in BJP representing Arabhavi and all the three are confident of returning to State assembly in the next election too.

At the Gokak conference, Mr. Siddaramaiah himself announced that Lakhan, the youngest among the Jarkiholi brothers was ready to contest polls. While Mr. Lakhan doesn’t want to disclose from which constituency he wants to contest, sources close to him indicated that he might contest from Belagavi South, but a final decision was yet to be taken.