Women outperform men again at Mysore varsity

more-in

· 14,825 women will be conferred various degrees at the 97th annual convocation on December 13

· Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will get honorary doctorates

The second convocation of the University of Mysore this year will see women outdoing men, like the previous convocation held in May.

Women have once again proved their dominance as 14,825 of them, out of 24,363 candidates, will be conferred various degrees at the 97th annual convocation to be held at the iconic Crawford Hall here on December 13 at 11 a.m.

Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate Dalai Lama, the chief guest of the convocation, will deliver the convocation address.

Women have won the highest number of medals as 139 of them (69 per cent), out of 201 candidates, will be sharing 312 medals and 180 prizes in all five faculties – Science and Technology, Arts, Commerce, Education and Law – with men.

Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa told a press conference here on Wednesday that women candidates had been consistently doing well in the examination since last many years and men candidates need to perform better. “They must focus on studies,” he advised.

Out of 7,388 candidates who will be conferred with Master’s degrees, 3,889 (53 per cent) were women. Also, 10,798 (65 per cent) women out of 16,675 candidates will be conferred with Bachelor’s degrees.

A total of 300 candidates will be receiving Ph.D. degrees in various subjects. Among them 138 (46 per cent) were women and 162 (54 per cent) were men. The highest number of Ph.D. degrees – 142 - will be awarded to science and technology, followed by arts with 118 degrees.

Honorary doctorate

On the occasion, the university will confer honorary doctorates on Dalai Lama and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

Prof. Rangappa said the Governor had approved the names and the University Syndicate was unanimous in choosing the awardees.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is the Chancellor, will preside over the function and Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is the pro-chancellor, will grace the occasion.

‘Golden Girls’

Neha Saran and Vedavathi have emerged as the ‘golden girls’ at the convocation. Neha, a student of M.Sc Chemistry, who has scored 83 per cent marks, has won 16 gold medals and four cash prizes. Vedavathi, a student of M.A. Economics, who scored 80.53 per cent, has won seven gold medals and four cash prizes.