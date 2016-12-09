Women outperform men again at Mysore university

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, will be conferred the honorary doctorate at the 97th convocation in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

For the second straight year, women have outshone men at the University of Mysore. Of the 24,363 students to be conferred various degrees at the 97th annual convocation, to be held at 11 a.m. at Crawford Hall on December 13, as many as 14,825 are women.

Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate Dalai Lama, the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address.

Women have won the highest number of medals as well, accounting for 139 of the 201 winners (69 per cent).

They will be sharing 312 medals and 180 prizes in all five faculties — Science and Technology, Arts, Commerce, Education, and Law — with men.

Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa told reporters on Wednesday that women have been consistently doing well in the examinations for years but the men need to step up.

Out of 7,388 students who will be conferred with Master’s degrees, 3,889 (53 per cent) are women. Also, there are 10,798 women (65 per cent) among the 16,675 students to be conferred with Bachelor’s degrees.

In all, 300 candidates will receive Ph.D certificates (138 women, 162 men). The highest number of Ph.D certificates — 142 — will be awarded in the field of Science and Technology. Arts comes second with 118 degrees.

On the occasion, the university will also confer honorary doctorates on Dalai Lama and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Prof. Rangappa said the Governor had approved the names and the university Syndicate had unanimously chosen the awardees.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is the chancellor, will preside over the convocation. Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is the pro-chancellor, too will be present.

‘Golden Girls’

Neha Saran and Vedavathi will be the ‘golden girls’ at the convocation.

Ms. Saran, a student of M.Sc. Chemistry who has scored 83 per cent marks, will be awarded 16 gold medals and four cash prizes.

Ms. Vedavathi, a student of MA Economics who scored 80.53 per cent, will be awarded seven gold medals and four cash prizes.