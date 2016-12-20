Woman poisons two children, ends life

more-in

A 28-year-old woman poisoned her two children before consuming it herself to end her life following a petty verbal argument with her mother-in-law in Basidoni of Savadatti taluk on Monday.

According to Savadatti police, Nirmala, wife of Subhas Hakki, had heated arguments with her mother-in-law Fakeeravva Hakki over a petty issue on Sunday night.

Upset with the repeated quarrels at home, Nirmala poisoned her two sons, Ganesh (3) and another who was eight months old, before ending her life.

Her husband, who is an employee of a factory in Lokapur of Bagalkot district, was away from home since two days. On a complaint from Yellappa Badakappa Budakalkatti of Tavalgeri, father of Nirmala, the police have registered a case.