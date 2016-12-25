Woman mowed down by tractor, three injured
A woman was killed and three others injured when a tractor ran over them at Mallasandra under Rural police limits in Kolar taluk on Saturday night.
The police gave the name of the victim as Nagarathnamma (42), a resident of the same village.
The incident occurred when Nagarathnamma, along with three women and a man, was going to their homes. The tractor, which came from behind, ran over them, killing Nagarathnamma on the spot.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
The tractor driver is absconding. The rural police is investigating the case.
