Woman drowns two daughtersbefore jumping into river

Ujwala, a 26-year-old home-maker, allegedly committed suicide by drowning herself along with her two young daughters in the Markandeya river near Uchgaon village of Belagavi taluk on Friday. Ujwala, wife of Vithal Pawse, after a verbal clash with her parent-in-laws and other members in the family, left home with her two daughters, Siddhi (4) and Sonia (2). After spending some time elsewhere, she first drowned her daughters and subsequently, jumped into the river, the police said.

Some of the farmers present nearby saw the woman jumping into the river and rushed to rescue her. By the time they brought all the three to the shore, they were dead. The police rushed to the spot on receipt of information.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that Ujwala was being repeatedly harassed for giving birth to girls. A case has been registered with the Kakti police station and further investigation has been taken up. Vithal Pawse, who became uncomfortable after the incident, was shifted to the hospital.