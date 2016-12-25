Woman dies during fertility treatment in Mysuru, post mortem report sent to forensic lab

more-in

MYSURU: The post mortem report of a woman who died while undergoing treatment for infertility at a private hospital in Mysuru, has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru.

The FSL report is expected to indicate whether the deceased Pushpa, 33, died due to overdose of anaesthesia or not, a police official familiar with the investigation told The Hindu.

Ms. Pushpa had died at a private fertility hospital in Mysuru on Friday after she underwent a laparoscopic procedure to examine an ovarian cyst, police said. About two to three hours after the procedure, Pushpa’s pulse rate dropped. Her anxious family members rushed her to Columbia Asia Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

The angry family members protested in front of the private fertility hospital before Pushpa’s husband Srinivas lodged a complaint with Mandi Mohalla police station for medical negligence. A case of unnatural death has been booked. A case of negligence can be booked against the doctors only after investigations and FSL report is submitted, police said.