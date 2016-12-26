Woman delivered of baby inambulance on way to hospital

more-in

A woman was delivered of a male child in an 108 ambulance on the way to hospital, thanks to the personnel manning the ambulance who took all care to ensure safe delivery, though they are not professionals.

But for the circumstances in which the safe delivery was done, it would not have been news at all.

For, two of the tyres of the ambulance got punctured midway in the early hours of Sunday. As a coincidence, the woman was undergoing labour pain. Without any alternative, the personnel took all care and delivered the woman of the baby.

Earlier, there was a call seeking ambulance service for shifting Meenakshamma from Benakal village to the Primary Health Centre at Moka. Basavaraj and Hussain, ambulance personnel, rushed to the spot.

On the way, two tyres of the ambulance suffered a puncture near Yerragudi.

The driver managed to control the vehicle and brought it to a halt avoiding any casualties.

Enquiries revealed that lack of maintenance and the failure to replace bald tyres were the reasons for the technical snag.