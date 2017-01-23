Woman allegedly harassed for dowry

more-in

A newly married woman was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws at Kallahalli in Holenarasipur taluk for dowry. The incident came to light on Sunday when the victim’s parents filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural police.

Rashmi, from a village near Mirle in K.R. Nagar taluk, was married to Harish, from Kallahalli, 11 months ago. Her parents had paid Harish ₹2 lakh and 150 gms of gold as dowry at the time of marriage, according to Rashmi’s brother Sunil. However, Harish and his parents continued to demand more. He had allegedly hit her with sharp objects and also attempted to kill her by setting her ablaze on Friday.

Her parents rushed to the village and took her to the hospital in Holenarasipur on Saturday. The accused are absconding.