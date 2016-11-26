With prices falling, farmers leave produce in farms to rot

The vegetable growers, who carry their products almost every day to the nearest market, are facing a significant loss since the cash flow was badly hit, following the demonetisation. Many tomato growers have left their yield to rot in the farmland as they are not sure of getting even a small portion of their investment. Those who carry vegetables to the market are returning without earning even the transportation cost.

Mithun of Hosahalli in Salagame hobli has grown tomatoes in 17 guntas of land owned by his father Shivappa. He stopped marketing the harvest as the price of tomato went below Rs. 30 per bag of 15 kgs. “I have left the tomato plants unattended to in the field and also let the cattle into the tomato farm. What else can I do, when I am not sure of getting back even what I spent on the harvest,” he said.

Tomato growers require at least six workers to harvest 100 packs (each 15 kgs) in a day. The payment for the workers would be around Rs.1,500. “If my product is sold at Rs.20 or 30 per pack, I will not be left with cash in hand. After deducting 10 per cent commission for the middleman and transportation of Rs.500, I will lose all that I earned,” he said. Tomato growers expect at least Rs. 100 per bag, considering their investment. Last month these growers earned up to Rs.150 per bag.

The merchants in the market do not have cash. They are not purchasing vegetables in the quantity they did earlier. With the little cash, they offer low price for the products and farmers are forced to sell as they cannot take vegetables back to the village.

Ganesh of Narasipura grows many vegetables including tomato, beans, ridge gourd and capsicum. At least three days in a week he carries vegetables to the market in Hassan. “A kilogram of beans was sold at Rs. 25 last month. Now, it has come down to Rs. 8 per kg,” he said. Ganesh’s income has come down by Rs. 25,000 a week. “We are forced to sell the vegetables at the price offered by the merchant, as we can’t bring the stock back to village,” he said.

The farmers are hoping that the situation would turn favourable once the cash flows in the market.