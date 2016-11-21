Winter session begins with dharna by BJP members

more-in

The special winter session of the State legisalture in Belagavi began literally with a protest. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members staged a dharna in the Assembly within minutes of commencement of the session to protest against the arrest of farmers.

Before the commencement of the session, the farmers’ leaders had alleged that the police had arrested farmers at different places of the State in a bid to prevent them from participating in the protest rally being organised by them before the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to demand waiver of crop loans and increase in Fair and Remunerative Prices (FRP) for sugarcane.

Expressing concern over this, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar accused the government of indulging in anti-democratic practices. Even as Speaker K.B. Koliwad was moving an obituary reference to pay tributes to some of the personalities who died recently, Mr. Shettar demanded that the government must take measures to release the arrested farmers before proceeding with the agenda of the session.

When the BJP members trooped into the well of the House and commenced a dharna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that he had already instructed police officers to release the arrested farmers. He said the police had arrested some of the farmers as a precautionary measure in a bid to prevent public inconvenience as they were planning to block the highway in Belagavi.

This further angered the Opposition members who wondered if the farmers were anti-social elements to be arrested as part of precautionary measures. They withdrew the dharna after the Chief Minister assured them that none of the farmers would be detained.