Winter Session: Exclusive legislature panel proposed to safeguard land, water and language

more-in

In a move aimed at protecting the interest of the State’s land, water resources and language, the Joint Rules’ Committee of the State Legislature has recommended the constitution of a “ Karnataka Legislature Committee on Safeguard of Land, Water and Official Language of the State.”

In its interim report, which was tabled in the Assembly on Monday, the committee which is jointly led by presiding officers of both the Houses of the State legislature, called for amending the Legislature rules to provide for constitution of the panel to be headed by the Council Chairman.

The Rules Committee said the proposed legislature committee, comprising 19 legislators, would examine encroachment of government lands as well as lakes besides looking into the disputes over sharing of rivers. It would also look into the issues related to official language of the State.

The Rules Committee has also recommended constitution of a legislature committee on revenue, led by the Speaker to look into the issues related to generation of revenues by various departments.

In an effort to streamline various legislature procedures, the Rules Committee has also recommended that adjournment motion, which has a censuring clause, could be taken up only after the completion of the question hour and zero hour. This would mean that the members cannot take up the adjournment motion soon after the House begins its proceedings in the morning and will have to wait for the afternoon session to commence.