Winged visitors back at Hunasinkere

Birds of varied species and from different places have flocked to Hunasinkere tank near Hassan to feed on the fish there. Painted storks, pelicans, spoon billed storks, herons, raptors, cranes and many others can be seen in large numbers.

more-in

Hundreds of birds of varied species have flocked Hunasinkere, a tank in Hassan. Normally, birds from far off places fly to Hunasinkere in November every year. They feed on the fish in the tank, leaving enthusiastic photographers waiting for a good click.

Pelicans, painted storks, spoon-billed storks, purple moorhen and grey hornbills are among some of the birds spotted at the tank. Regular visitors to the tank have noticed a decline in the arrival of a few species this time.

Decline

Noted artist B.S. Desai, who has been visiting the tank during this season for the past 26 years, told The Hindu, “This time I noticed spoon-billed storks in good numbers. However, there is a steep decline among ducks, purple moorhen, jacana and a few others.”

Over the years the water level in the tank has come down – a consequence of the decrease in rainfall.

More people around

Moreover, more people are living closer to the tank now, thereby reducing the space for trees on the bank. “If the tank is surrounded by a good number of trees, the number of birds visiting it would have been more. There are very few trees on the bank now,” pointed out Mr. Desai, a noted artist who conducts a drawing programme for schoolchildren near the tank every year.

When The Hindu visited the tank on Monday, many farmers were pumping water from it to their land. The regular visitors to the tank alleged that some private agencies have been taking water from the tank for construction work. Activities like these disturb the birds and prompt them to leave the place looking for better alternatives.

Two years ago, the Hassan district administration had strengthened the tank bund. However, the much-needed watch towers, the fencing around the tank and other basic amenities to attract the visitors were not in place. “This is a good place to spend an evening. The place could have been developed into a tourist attraction long ago. I hope the people’s representatives take note of this and develop the place,” opined Ganesh, a resident of the town.