Will government extend deadline for regularisation?

Now that the decks for implementation of the Akrama-Sakrama scheme have finally been cleared, the crucial question is whether the government will call for new applications and extend the deadline.

The Akrama-Sakrama amendment had set a deadline of October 19, 2013 for properties eligible for regularisation.

V. Ponnuraj, principal secretary, Urban Development Department, said the government was yet to take a call on the extension of deadline, which will be done after studying the Division Bench judgment.

But any change in deadline will amount to a change in the scheme now upheld by the High Court, which could again be legally challenged. C.N. Kumar, one of the petitioners against the scheme in High Court, said even calling for fresh applications would entail a change in the scheme and argued that it would be applicable to only those who have already applied.

Urban local bodies in the State called for applications on March 23, 2015 and gave a year’s time till March 22, 2016 for property owners to submit applications for the scheme, subject to High Court orders in the case. The scheme was met with a lukewarm response across the State.

For instance, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike by the end of the term received just 37 applications. “Limiting the scheme to only those who have already applied will render the scheme ineffective, even with a victory after a long legal battle. The government will soon notify a date and other details on fresh applications,” said a senior UDD official.