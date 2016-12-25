Will Aequs implement directions issued at tripartite meeting?

more-in

Will the management honour the directions of the Labour Minister Santosh Lad issued at a tripartite meeting between representatives of workers and management of Aequs Special Economic Zone, Hattargi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district?

This is the question that is haunting the workers and their unions after winning what they alleged an over four-month-long struggle against open exploitation and injustice to workers at their place of work.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Krantikari Kamgar Union Aequs Private Limited [affiliated to Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI)] and TUCI leaders said that the Minister, who presided over the tripartite meeting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 21, expressed resentment over the way in which the management was treating the workers. The Minister also condemned as “improper” and “unfair” the police lathi-charge upon the workers inside a workshop on the company premises at Hattargi on December 17.

Apart from TUCI State secretary K.B. Gonal, national secretary Sanjay Singhvi, KKU president Sanjay Shingle and other KKU/TUCI leaders were present at the meeting with the Minister. Mr. Gonal and Belagavi district unit president Maruti Dhagennavar said that the Minister not only directed the management of the company represented by Basavaraj Sugandhi, Head-Administration, and Madan Mohan, Vice-President, Human Resources, to revoke the termination orders in respect of 15 workers but also provide relief to 42 workers who were housed in a workshop without allotting them any work on December 17. The Minister asked the management to withdraw the cases filed against the workers and help them in getting them released from judicial custody at the earliest.

Mr. Gonal said that the company started harassing the workers just because they formed a union on September 5 this year. The management called in the police at the SEZ workshop and the police resorted to a lathi-charge on the workers and arrested 195 of them on December 17.

On Friday evening, 160 were granted bail by a local court and another 35 were still housed in the Hindalga Central Prison.

Yet, despite condemnation by the Minister, the city police continued to harass the workers and union leaders. The union leaders were not allowed to address a press conference at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan here under the pretext of not obtaining prior permission from the police station concerned for more than half hour, directly suppressing their constitutional right to expression. However, the police returned from the venue after some time, thereby allowing the union leaders to address the press conference after strong protests, he said.

The TUCI leaders demanded that the district administration intervene and ensure that the police officers responsible for the lathi-charge be brought to book as per law. The police should stop serving the rich, the elite and the corporate establishments but protect the socially weaker sections of society, they said.