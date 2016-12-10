Wild elephant Sidda breathes its last

The carcass of elephant Sidda being shifted in a lorry for burial on Friday.

more-in

A 35-year-old wild elephant — named Sidda by villagers around Manchinabele dam on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and cared for by them and wildlife activists after it suffered a fracture and developed multiple health problems — died early on Friday.

The kidney, liver, and other vital organs were damaged, and its muscles had gradually weakened after it suffered a fracture on August 30.

Sidda died of a massive cardiac arrest at 2 a.m., forest and veterinary personnel, who were treating the animal for over two months, said.

As the news spread, people from nearby villages poured in to bid adieu to Sidda.

They performed puja and garlanded the tusker. The four-tonne pachyderm was later shifted to Dabbaguli range of Savanadurga forest area and laid to rest there. The tusks, measuring 1.26 metres, were removed before conducting the post-mortem.