Widening of Park Road proposed

The district administration has proposed the widening of Park Road that connects Sahyadri Theatre Junction to M.G. Road. The widening of the 1.2 km long road would require the acquisition of private properties alongside it.

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry and district in-charge A. Manju, on Friday, visited Park Road and interacted with residents and businessmen who would be affected by the road widening project.

A few residents requested the Minister to drop the project in the interest of their business centres. Mr. Manju maintained that the widening was necessary considering the growth of the city and the increase in the number of vehicles. “Earlier, it was proposed to widen the road from the existing 30 ft to 80 ft. This has now been revised to 50 ft. Besides the widening, there will be a 4 ft wide footpath on both sides of the road and a 2 ft wide divider running through the middle. The project is expected to cost ₹5 to 6 crore,” he said.

Mr. Manju assured the residents that those who would lose their property owing to the project would be compensated in the form of enhanced floor area ratio or cash. “The Hassan Urban Development Authority will talk to the property owners before deciding on the compensation,” he said.

Further, the Minister said the district administration would also take up the widening of Salagame Road that connects Mahaveera Circle to Dasarakoplu on the outskirts of the city.