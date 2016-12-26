White label ATMs run dry in Hassan

Even over 40 days after the announcement of demonetisation, many automated teller machines (ATMs), particularly white label ones, remain closed in Hassan. White label ATMs are those installed by non-bank entities.

Those who have rented out space for such ATMs are yet to receive last month’s rent. The ATM companies are requesting a waiver from the owners citing lack of currency flow because of demonetisation. In the days immediately after the move was announced, none of the ATMs had cash. Slowly, a few ATMs — operated by banks — got cash. However, the white label ATMs in rural areas are yet to be refilled.

White label ATMs run on the revenue they earn based on the number of transactions handled by them. The banks, whose customers use the service, pay these companies. According to an official attached to a network of one such white label ATM, many of the ATMs have not seen any transaction for over a month. In Hassan, white label ATMs have been shut since November 8 — the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes.

“The ATM kiosk has not been opened since demonetisation. The executives of the company called me and requested a rent waiver for one month,” said a man who has rented out space for a white label ATM. The rent for an ATM kiosk in Hassan ranges from ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a month. “It is a major amount to run the family. I agreed to write off 50 per cent [of the rent]. I hope the situation settles down at the earliest and I get my rent regularly from next month,” he said.

Except a few, most of the ATMs in Hassan are dispensing only ₹2,000 notes, making it difficult for people to get small denomination notes.

Meanwhile, the new ₹500 notes were made available in some ATMs operated by banks in Hassan a few days ago.