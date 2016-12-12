Weekly cattle markets in NK hit by demonetisation

Dip in sales: The weekly cattle market at APMC yard in Vijayapura is struggling to find buyers post-demonetisation.

Kashinath Bevinakatti, a farmer of Utnal village, has been bringing his pair of bulls to the weekly cattle market here for the past two weeks. They could have fetched him not less than Rs. 70,000. But, post-demonetisation, the situation has completely changed.

“After failing to find a good customer for two weeks, I sold them for Rs. 38,000 as I was left with no choice. I have already spent around Rs. 3,000 for transporting the cattle and I could not afford any more,” he said.

The scene is no different in Amingad cattle market in Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district, one of the biggest markets in the North Karnataka region.

The weekly market normally records a business of around Rs. 10 lakh with the arrival of over 2,000 head of cattle.

“ The business has come to almost a grinding halt after demonetisation. With the buyers facing acute financial crunch, farmers are unable to sell cattle for a good price. The business in Amingad market has now reduced to only around Rs. 3 lakh,” Shivappa Kaligouda, a cattle agent who is into this business for nearly two decades, said.

He said that the farmers were forced to either sell the cattle for half the price or take them back which would cost them a bomb.

Not just farmers, even mutton sellers say that their business has been hit by demonetisation.

Moulali Kolhar, a mutton seller, said that before demonetisation, he used to buy around a dozen goats a week, but now he could buy only around five to six.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sayed Istiyak Hamid, an expert in agriculture marketing, said that cattle trade was an intrinsic part of rural economy which was facing a major blow after demonetisation.

“ For farmers, the livestock acts as additional source of revenue while for shepherds it is the only source of earning. The rural economy predominantly deals in cash and with no cash, the economy has literally crippled,” he added.