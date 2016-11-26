Vyasaraja Mutt administrator held in Chennai

more-in

The city police on Friday arrested N. Prakash, an assistant and administrator appointed by Vidya Manohara Theertha Swami, head of Vyasaraja Mutt, Sosale, Karnataka.

He was arrested by Ice House police on a complaint given by Karnataka government-appointed administrator K. Jairaj, a retired IAS officer, who alleged that the mutt head and Prakash had misappropriated mutt funds to the the tune of Rs. 10 lakh. Prakash has been remanded in judicial custody.