Karnataka

Vyasaraja Mutt administrator held in Chennai

more-in

The city police on Friday arrested N. Prakash, an assistant and administrator appointed by Vidya Manohara Theertha Swami, head of Vyasaraja Mutt, Sosale, Karnataka.

He was arrested by Ice House police on a complaint given by Karnataka government-appointed administrator K. Jairaj, a retired IAS officer, who alleged that the mutt head and Prakash had misappropriated mutt funds to the the tune of Rs. 10 lakh. Prakash has been remanded in judicial custody.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:03:51 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Vyasaraja-Mutt-administrator-held-in-Chennai/article16702756.ece

© The Hindu