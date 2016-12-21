Villagers want Khanapur SI suspended

more-in

The residents of different villages of Khanapur taluk staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday alleging that senior police authorities were protecting Khanapur Police Sub-Inspector Parashuram Pujeri, who was found guilty of misconduct and harassing complainants.

Villagers, mainly from Singinkoppa, while demanding the suspension of the PSI, alleged that the latter had been harassing members of the public visiting the police station for lodging complaints in sharp contrast to the claims of “public friendly police”.

A woman was abused and assaulted when she had gone to register a complaint with the police station. On July 9, one Balagouda Basappa Patil of Singinkoppa was assaulted and a false complaint against him was registered when he wanted to register a complaint.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police had already conducted an inquiry and submitted his report (HSP/B/APPL/Misc.No.85/2016 dated 22/09/2016) on the matter but no action was being taken on the report by the senior authorities in the police department.

Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, the villagers demanded immediate suspension of the PSI and alleged that illegal sand trade, matka gambling and harassment of women in Khanapur taluk were continuing.