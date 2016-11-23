Villagers in Hassan district have new currency, but are unable to use it

The villagers in Hassan district are encountering a new problem with the introduction of Rs.2000 currency note. Many shopkeepers are refusing to accept the new currency as they do not have sufficient small denomination notes to give as change. As a result, there has been very minimum transactions.

When The Hindu visited Shettinahalli on Wednesday afternoon, most of the shops in the village were either closed or half-closed. The common reason for closing the shops early in the day was non-availability of small denomination currency notes for daily transactions.

The Canara Bank branch in the village does not have any other notes than Rs 2,000 currency notes. “Every person in the village has Rs.2,000 currency notes as no other note is being provided by the bank for last few days,” said William, who runs a retail shop in the village. Within a few minutes, at least eight people gathered at his shop to share their experience of having the Rs. 2,000 currency note, which is not accepted by many shops.

Shivashankar of Manjunath Bakery in the village also closed his shop around 12 noon for the same reason. “Before the demonetisation came into effect I was doing a daily business of over Rs.2,000. Now it is not even Rs.200-300. Shoppers carry the new currency note and we do not have sufficient change,” he said. Similar was the opinion of Rajanna, who runs a hotel in the village. “Yesterday, two people came to my hotel for lunch. Before offering them lunch I enquired if they have sufficient change. They had only Rs. 2,000 note. I had no option but to send them back without food.”

The villagers alleged that the bank officers were not cooperating with the villagers by making arrangements for small denomination currency notes. “I visited the bank with an intention to withdraw Rs.2,500. The bank officials told me that I can only withdraw either Rs.2,000 or Rs.4,000. I can’t get Rs.2,500 as they do not have currency notes of other denomination,” said Mari Joseph, a resident of the village. The majority of the villagers call the demonetisation process a way to penalise the poor, not the rich people with black money.