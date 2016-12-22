Villagers demand suspensionof Khanapur Sub-Inspector

more-in

Residents of different villages in Khanapur taluk have alleged that the senior police authorities were protecting the Khanapur Police Sub-Inspector Parashuram Pujeri, who was found guilty of misconduct and harassing complainants while staging a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

Villagers, mainly from Singinkoppa, while demanding that the Sub-Inspector be suspended, alleged that the latter had been harassing members of the public visiting the police station for lodging complaints in sharp contrast to the claims of a “public-friendly police”.

A woman complainant was abused and assaulted when she had gone to register a complaint with the police.

On July 9, Balagouda Basappa Patil of Singinkoppa was assaulted and a false complaint against him was registered when he wanted to register a complaint.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry and submitted his report (HSP/B/APPL/Misc.No.85/2016 of 22/09/2016) in the matter but no action was being taken on the report by the senior authorities in the Police Department.

Submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, the villagers demanded the immediate suspension of the Sub-Inspector.