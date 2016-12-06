Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya varsity to introduce B.Ed., M.Ed. courses soon

more-in

The Academic Council of the Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University here on Monday unanimously decided to get a vision document 2025 prepared for developing its postgraduate Centre at Nandihalli in Sandur taluk.

M.S. Subhas, Vice-Chancellor, who was in the chair, was responding to a proposal made by Venkatesh, a member, to establish a course on Environmental Studies at Nandihalli PG centre. He said that there was a need to have a vision document to make use of the vast area and other infrastructure available at the centre besides developing it in a systematic way by introducing important courses including environmental studies, a school of mining engineering and other academic activities. “We will get a vision document prepared to be presented before the government to get adequate funds,” he said.

On a proposal mooted by Bheema Naik, MLA, in absentia, for setting up undergraduate and postgraduate centres in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk, Mr. Subhas said that of the three proposals to establish PG centres in Koppal district, one had been inaugurated in Koppal town. “Based on its performance, we will consider the establishment of other PG centres in Gangavati and Yelburga. Until then let us defer the proposal to establish a centre in Hagari Bommanahalli,” he said. The meeting agreed to this.

The Council also approved the introduction of B. Ed. and M. Ed. courses on the university campus. The meeting was informed that neither VSK University nor the Kannada University at Hampi had so far introduced these courses and as such the students had to depend on private institutions. If the courses were introduced in the university, it would lessen the financial burden on the students.

The council gave its nod for the university to take the Government Degree College of Commerce in the city as its constituent college and also for the formation of an equivalence committee to improve the quality of education and to consider the introduction of bridge courses where necessary.

Mr. Subhas promised that the provision of a computer, printer and data operator to each of the departments and a computer and a LED projector to classrooms by the next academic year. Constituting a fee committee, appointment of Assistant Registrar, nominating student’s representatives to the Academic Council were discussed and approved.

Amarnath Patil, MLC, deans of various faculties and other members participated in the deliberations.