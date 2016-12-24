Karnataka

Veteran actor Chetan Ramarao passes away

Veteran Kannada film actor Chetan Ramarao (76) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday night.

A resident of T.K. Layout in Mysuru, he was ailing for some time and had been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters, besides his grandchildren.

Ramarao had acted in more than 350 films in his career spanning almost five decades. He has acted in films featuring several leading actors including Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambarish.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the death of Ramarao. He visited the actor’s residence in Mysuru on Saturday and paid his last respects. Ramarao’s death had caused a huge loss to the Kannada film world, the Chief Minister said.

