Velodrome project likely to be completed by March 2017

After many delays, the velodrome project is under way in Vijayapura.

With the velodrome project for cyclists under way near Bhutanal Tanda of the city, officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department say that the project will be completed by the end of March 2017.

The project, that had been was pending for years, was finally started on June 28, 2015, when the then Sports Minister Abhayachandra Jain laid the foundation stone for it. Though he wanted the project to be completed within a year, it was delayed owing to various reasons. “Now we are hoping to see the project completed by March 31 as the contractor has promised to handover the velodrome to the government by then,” said that sources in the Sports Department here.

It may be noted that Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts have proved to be hubs for cyclists. They have produced several national and international-level cyclists, some of who have also bagged the prestigious Ekalavya award.

The cyclists have been demanding that the government construct a velodrome where they can practice and participate in national and international events.

Injuries

“In the absence of a velodrome, at least three cyclists have died while practising on a highway. Several have sustained injuries. Therefore, for the safety of these cyclists, we are demanding that government construct a velodrome here,” said Raju Biradar, a former cyclist and the State General Secretary of Karnataka Cycling Association.

‘Consult experts’

Mr. Biradar said that the contractor was not consulting technical experts from the Cycling Federation of India in implementing the various works under way for the project. He said that since the CFI has its own technical experts, they could guide the contractor in a better manner in building 333 m track.

“Perfection is vital in constructing a velodrome. The entire exercise will prove futile if the project does not meet the required standards,” he said.