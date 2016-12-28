Vehicle waylaid, merchants robbed

more-in

A group of unknown people stopped a vehicle near Ajjampura in Tarikere taluk and robbed the merchants travelling in it of ₹3.25 lakh in the early hours of Monday. The merchants were on their way to Ajjampura.

According to a press release issued by the police on Wednesday, Ganesh, the driver, Irfan, Khadar Jilani, Salim Mallik and Abdul Razak were travelling in the vehicle to purchase coconuts. A car overtook and waylaid their vehicle. The miscreants then threatened the merchants with a knife and snatched their cellphones and cash. They also assaulted Khadar Jilani and took away ₹3.25 lakh from him.

Ganesh has filed a complaint with the Ajjampura police.