Vegetable markets hit, but online portals see surge in sales

The prices of several vegetables in the Bengaluru market have gone down significantly over the last 10 days, but it has brought relief to only a small, digitally-empowered section. While those who buy online or through their debit/credit cards may be buying more, the large cash-dependent population has cut down on consumption.

Following demonetisation, the prices have come down by about 30 per cent, but buying patterns reflect a digital divide. There is a sharp fall is sales at smaller outlets and Hopcoms, but a surge in sales at retail chains and online portals.

Keshav S.H., manager, marketing, Hopcoms, which transacts only in cash, told The Hindu that their outlets reported drop in sales by over 35 per cent last week.

In contrast, Sheshu Kumar, Head (buying and merchandising) of bigbasket.com, said they have reported around 35 to 40 per cent hike in sales of fresh vegetables over the past week.

Families, who frequent neighbourhood vegetable markets, have shifted to outlets that accept cards. “I would normally buy fresh vegetables every two days. Now since the last 10 days, I have been buying them online,” said Miriam Abraham from Frazer Town.

While a shift from smaller outlets to retail chains and online portals is evident, Mr. Keshav said the drop in their sales also indicates reduction in consumption of veggies by certain sections of society that do not use cards.

Raju, a plumber in north Bengaluru, said: “As our family’s earnings have dried up, we are forced to prioritise what we shop. We choose foodgrains, pulses and oil over vegetables.”