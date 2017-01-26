Vacant teacher posts will be filled soon, says Sait

more-in

Recruitment of teachers to fill vacant posts across the State is under way, said Tanveer Sait, Minister for Primary and Higher Education and the district in-charge, on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters after the 68th Republic Day celebration held at the police parade ground in Raichur. As many as 14,279 teacher posts are lying vacant in the State. The process for filling 10,000 posts is under way and the remaining would be filled at the earliest, the Minister said.

In addition to this, another 8,000 teachers will be recruited in two years, he added. In Raichur district, 1,311 teacher posts are vacant. As many as 1,050 guest teachers have been appointed to make up for this and action will be taken to fill the posts soon, he said. To a question, he said a notification would be sent out in a week to 1900 fill the vacant lecturer posts in PU colleges.

Mr. Sait also warned of withholding the salaries of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and block education officers of the taluks where guest teachers are not being paid regularly.

He described the G. Kumar Naik committee’s recommendations on basic pay hike as “unscientific” but said a few of them on reconsideration of salaries of principals and lecturers of PU colleges have been implemented.