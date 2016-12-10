VTU convocationon Jnana Sangamacampus onJanuary 21

more-in

Visvesvaraya Technological University will hold its 16th convocation at its auditorium on Jnana Sangama campus here at 11 a.m. on January 21, 2017.

According to a notification issued by VTU Registrar H.N. Jagannatha Reddy recently, the Governor and Chancellor of university will award degrees only to gold medallists and first rank holders in the under-graduate and post-graduate programmes, and to the Ph.D holders of the year 2015-16 at the convocation. Others who wish to collect degree certificates personally can obtain them from the Office of the Registrar (Evaluation) the same day after the convocation or on the following day during office hours. For others, the university will send the certificates by postal service after the convocation.