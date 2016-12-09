VTU convocation on Jan.21

more-in

The Visvesvaraya Technological University will hold its 16th convocation at its auditorium at Jnana Sangama campus at 11 a.m. on January 21.

According to a notification issued by VTU Registrar H.N. Jagannatha Reddy recently, the Governor and Chancellor of university will award degrees only to the Gold medallists and First rank holders in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and to the Ph.D. students of the year 2015-16 at the convocation.

Others who wish to collect degree certificates personally can obtain it from the Office of the Registrar (Evaluation) same day after the convocation or on the following day during office hours. For others, the university will send the degree certificates by postal service immediately after the convocation.