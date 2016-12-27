UoM takes mobile science lab to rural areas

NOVEL IDEA: Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa and Managing Director of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society H. Honne Gowda during the inauguration of the mobile science laboratory in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM;M_A_SRIRAM -

A mobile science laboratory to kindle interest in pure sciences among students from rural areas was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

This is an initiative of the Committee for the Development of Sciences in Schools(CDSS), University of Mysore, and is functioning since 2006. The mobile laboratory will reach out to 50 schools in the district identified by the committee.

It was inaugurated by H. Honne Gowda, MD, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society. K.S. Rangappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, was present.

The mobile science laboratory has nearly 500 models and instruments to conduct various experiments in basic sciences for high school students.

Chandrashekar, convener of the society, told mediapersons that the concept was mooted during the period of the then Vice Chancellor J. Shashidhar Prasad in 2006 in view of the declining interest among students in pure sciences.

The focus on engineering and technology, besides professional courses such as MBBS, has resulted in a scarcity of talented students entering pure science courses, more so in rural areas. This was attributed to an inherent fear of science subjects mainly due to lack of exposure among students as a result of which 80 per cent of the meritorious students from villages opt for either commerce or arts, said Prof. Chandrashekar.

Hence, the fully-equipped mobile science laboratory will spend at least 10 days in a month in rural areas, visit the identified schools and dispel fear of science subjects among students, he added.

Already, senior professors in science from the university are working as resource persons in the select schools in rural areas. The mobile laboratory will provide the much needed exposure to scientific experiments, according to Prof. Chandrashekar. He said besides conducting experiments and holding lectures, there will be interaction through science quiz, elocution on science subjects and essay on scientific topics through the science clubs, which have been constituted.

For now, 50 schools in Mysuru district have been identified and in the coming months the science laboratory will also reach out to rural students in other districts coming under the jurisdiction of the University of Mysore.