University does a U-turn, to allow students to write semester exams

The Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University has performed an U-turn on not allowing 78 students, facing charges of submitting fake pre-university marks cards, to appear for the first semester exams.

“Due to technical reasons we have allowed these many students to appear for exams,” M.S. Subhas, Vice-Chancellor told The Hindu.

The university had said that the authencity of the pre-university marks cards of 324 students were in doubt and after a verification, it was found that the marks cards of 78 students were fake and had taken a decision not to allow them to appear for exams. The verification of the remaining marks cards were under process.

According to him, the marks cards should have been properly scrutinised by the respective college principals, which was not done on one hand and non-issuance of eligibility certificate by the university in the previous years, on the other had caused the problem.

“As there were many students, whose marks were in doubt were studying in second year and appearing for exams, we allowed the 78 students to write exams. However, we will thoroughly verify the veracity of all the marks cards, submitted during 2015-16 and 2016-17, and if found that they were fake, we will not give the students their degree,” he said adding, that the process would be completed before the commencement of second semester exams.

A one-man committee after verifying the documents and getting confirmation from the Maharashtra Secondary Education Board in Pune, found that 78 marks cards were issued by fictitious institutions on behalf of Maharashtra Secondary Education Board.