Union demands judicial inquiry against Aequs’ ‘harassment’

The Krantikari Kamagar Union-Aequs SEZ Private Limited, affiliated to Trade Union Centre of India, has demanded that the State government order a judicial inquiry into the alleged lathi-charge by the police and the continuing harassment of workers by the Hattargi-based aerospace manufacturing company.

Members of the union staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday in protest against the management using police force to silence their voice against exploitation and harassment.

Speaking to presspersons, TUCI State secretary K.B. Gonal and district president Maruti Dhagennavar said that the management had suddenly terminated the services of 12 workers for forming a union in September. On Saturday, 42 workers were forced to stay put in a workshop without being given any work. On learning about the matter, other employees staged a silent protest.

But, the management brought police from Yamkanmardi, which resorted to lathi-charge. Subsequently, 196 workers were arrested and produced before a court, which denied them bail.

Mr. Gonal questioned the entry of the police on the company premises and their act of transporting the workers in company vehicles instead of police vans to court and subsequently to Hindalga Central Prison.

The union and TUCI had been repeatedly drawing the attention of the district administration and the government about the growing harassment by the company management in vain. The police was protecting the interests of the company instead of providing security to workers.

The government should order a judicial inquiry and direct the company management to withdraw the termination orders issued to the 12 workers unconditionally, the union leaders said.

Meanwhile, Aequs management issued an e-mail statement claiming that the welfare of employees, staff and associates was paramount for it. The management also confirmed the incident in one of its units stating that a few employees illegally tried to create an atmosphere of strike which disrupted the regular work-flow and safety of the employees, and as these employees took the law into their hands, the local police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. It said that the matter has been resolved. Further, the management stated that it had taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its employees and it would continue to monitor the situation closely.