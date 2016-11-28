Udupi students win rural IT Quiz

more-in

MGM Pre-University College in Udupi stood first in the rural IT Quiz held as a part of BengaluruITE.Biz 2016 here on Monday. The national-level quiz, organised by TCS and Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology, saw intense competition. Aditya B. Nayak and Pranoj D’Souza emerged winners. The team from Agragami High School, Wardha, Maharashtra, stood second.

The quiz, which was first held in 2000, was based on the theme of digital marketing and its significance in present times.

The State finals had been conducted from August to November, 2016 for students from classes 8 to 12, in the hope of increasing awareness about IT amongst students in smaller towns and districts.