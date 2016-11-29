Two undertrials assaulted in Udupi district jail shifted to Mangaluru jail

more-in

Udupi: The two undertrials charged with attempting to steal a calf, who were assaulted by a group of six undertrials at the district jail located at Anjar village near here on Sunday, have been shifted to a jail in Mangaluru.

N.S. Shivakumar, Superintendent, district jail, told The Hindu on Tuesday that Irshad and Rafik were shifted to Mangaluru on Sunday night as a precautionary measure.

The two undertrials were assaulted by Sudeep Shetty, Akhilesh Shetty, Sukumar, Manjesh, Prateek and Prashant Mogaveera during breakfast on November 27.

According to Mr. Shivakumar, of the group of six, three were activists of right-wing groups and were charged with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party member Praveen Poojary who was allegedly transporting cattle at Kajike village near Hebri in Udupi district on August 17. The remaining three were arrested in other cases, he said.

A case had already been registered against them based on the complaint given by Irshad and Rafik under Sections 341, 504, 506, 323 read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Hiriyadka police station.

Irshad and Rafiq were arrested on the charge of trying to steal a calf at Kasaba village in Karkala and assaulting a police constable, Chandrakanth, and a home-guard, who tried to prevent it, around 3 a.m. on November 26. They had fled the spot and were arrested in the evening.

Following the incident of assault on Irshad and Rafik, 28 inmates of the district jail including 22 undertrials in the Praveen Poojary case were shifted to jails in Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Karwar on November 27 as a precautionary measure.

“All the 26 undertrials were shifted for precautionary and disciplinary reasons.

Of the 26 undertrials, 10 had been shifted to Chitradurga, 14 to Karwar and two to Chikkamagaluru,” Mr. Shivakumar said.