Two suburban rail plans to be placed before Cabinet

In what might be a ray of hope to thousands of commuters demanding a suburban rail system, City Development Minister K.J. George on Monday held a meeting to discuss two proposals by the Railways to implement the system in the city. This will be presented before the Cabinet for clearance.

The first proposal, estimated to cost Rs. 360 crore, involves conversion of 15 pairs of diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains to mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) cars with 12 rakes for the Mandya, Bangarpet, and Gowribidanur sections. This would increase the carrying capacity of trains from 1,000-1,500 passengers to 2,500 passengers. A total of 27 units of MEMU rakes would have to be procured at a cost of Rs. 278 crore. An additional Rs. 25 crore would be needed for augmentation of the maintenance facility for these new rakes at Banaswadi.

As part of the second proposal, the Railways has suggested intermediate block splitting and automatic signalling at various points at a cost of Rs. 8.01 crore. This would help start new MEMU services during peak hours between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield. However, this service would be temporary till the time Namma Metro becomes operational in Whitefield.

“The railways is also considering introducing new services after the rake conversion and running commuter train service from Jnana Bharati and Nayandahalli to Ramanagaram. Besides, integration of the yard at Jnana Bharati and Nayandahalli with Namma Metro services has also been agreed in principle,” a statement issued by Mr. George’s office said.

Project delayed

Suburban rail experts say that while this is definitely a move forward, it remains to be seen if the government is serious on the execution. “This is an interim arrangement, but a good thing. However, it has already been delayed by six months as it had been discussed earlier in May. It should have already been cleared. Now again, a Cabinet note will be put up for approval and once the order is placed it will take at least six months to procure the rakes,” said Sanjeev Dyamanavvar, a campaigner for suburban rail system for Bengaluru.