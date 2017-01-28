Two students steal the show at Krishi Mela

Aishwarya N. Pujari and Prajwal S. Karki, students of Prerna English Medium School, Bailhongal, at the Krishi Mela in Belagavi on Friday.

It was a heartening sight to see a few young school children taking the national agenda to people in rural areas through their beautifully crafted working science models at the three-day State level Krishi Mela organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project held at Bailhongal town from Jan. 25 to 27.

Aishwarya N. Pujari and Prajwal S. Karki, students of class VIII and IX of Prerna English Medium School, Bailhongal, drew a large number of visitors to their stall where they displayed working science models of ‘roof-top rain water harvesting’ and ‘use of solar power.’ Majority of the visitors, however, were their counterparts studying in different schools and teachers.

Their stall was one among the nearly 550 stalls, show-casing everything from consumer products to agricultural equipments. Food products and fast-food counters, ready-made garments, leather products, books and toys, beauty products and imitation jewellery, designer furniture, electronic gadgets, etc were also put up. Yet, Aishwaraya and Prajwal found themselves occupied explaining about their project to the visitors and interacting with other young school students throughout the day.

Explaining her project, Aishwarya said the rainwater harvesting helps store water for the post-monsoon days, particularly in dry land and hilly areas, urban centres and villages/towns with inadequate water resources.

The climate change has adversely affected weather conditions, leading to floods and droughts. A drop of water in dry land areas is precious and roof-top rainwater harvesting helps in supplementing water requirements during times of shortage.

Prajwal explained how solar energy, which was freely available in the nature, could be converted into electrical energy for domestic and community electrification, particularly in villages. He explained how a small electronic circuit could transform solar power into electrical and mechanical energy for domestic use.

“We are here only to create some awareness among the people living in rural areas and this was the best occasion as tens of thousands of people from rural areas visited every day,” said Prajwal.