Two killed as APSRTC bus collides with four-wheeler in Pavagada taluk

more-in

More than 20 passengers injured

Two passengers including a woman were killed on the spot and more 20 passengers were injured when a APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) bus collided with a four-wheeler near Nagadalamadike Circle in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased were yet to be identified. The two had started the journey from Kalyandurga of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The APSRTC bus with registration number AP-02 Z-0148 with 38 passengers was coming from Kalyandurga to Pavagada. It collided with the four-wheeler (Eicher) with registration number KA-06, C-9135 which was going from Pavagada to Kalyandurga around noon.

The four-wheeler belonged to Chandramohan of Pavagada and he had told driver Mani to go to Kalyandurga.

The injured included bus conductor Padmavathi, Yerraswamy, Adilakshmi and Krishna of Kalyandurga, Ratnaiah, Murthy, Narasimha, Ramappa, Venkatesh, Seenappa and Nagabhushan of Pavagada. They have been shifted to Bengaluru from Pavagada taluk government hospital.

A case has been registered in Pavagada police station.