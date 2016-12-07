Two goshalas to start functioningfrom today in Molkalmuru taluk

more-in

As 163 villages are facing drought in Chitradurga district, the authorities concerned have decided to open two goshalas in Molkalmuru taluk with better amenities.

According to sources, the district administration has decided to open two goshalas, one on the APMC premises in the taluk and the other at Mattigarhalli village, with all necessary facilities.

The work on these two goshalas is in full swing and they will start functioning from Wednesday. To stop wastage and to keep tab on the facilities provided to cattle and farmers visiting the goshala, the authorities concerned have decided to install closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) in both the goshalas.

Weighing machines have also been set up in the goshalas to avoid wastage of fodder. The drinking water tanks would be cleaned once in three days and cleanliness would be maintained in and around the goshalas.

“The contractor concerned would be held responsible for any lapses in maintaining the goshalas,” the sources said.

There are also plans to make arrangements for food to farmers who bring cattle to the goshalas. But a final decision would be taken a few days after the goshalas started functioning.

“There are 20,000 head of cattle in Molkalmuru taluk and the authorities are expected to receive 1,000 of them in the Mattigarhalli goshala and around 800 in the APMC goshala,” the sources added.