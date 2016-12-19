Two found dead in canal

more-in

Two unidentified youth were found dead in a canal near Haradanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday. The whereabouts of both the deceased, aged around 25 to 30 years, have not been traced so far.

Local residents, who spotted the bodies on Sunday, informed the Holenarasipur police who reached the spot and shifted the bodies.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder. No identity proof was found at the spot. According to the police, the bodies might have been thrown into the canal on Saturday night. One of the deceased had ‘Amma’ tattooed on his hand, while the other had tattooed ‘Tara’ on his. The police are trying to crack the case with the minimal information.