Two fodder banks opened at Jayapura, Beerihundi

more-in

Two fodder banks to cater to cattle belonging to farmers in Jayapura hobli was inaugurated at Jayapura and Beerihundi on Thursday.

This is part of the 16 such facilities to be opened across the district in due course.

It was inaugurated by G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, who took the initiative for the benefit of farmers who are reeling under drought. However, the local community put up a demand to provide free fodder due to difficulty in purchase owing to decline in their income as a consequence of the prevailing drought.

Mr. Gowda said he would discuss the issue with the drought review committee and put up the suggestion before it to ensure free supply of fodder.

Fodder procured

The authorities have procured adequate fodder to cover the cattle population at the rate of 25 kg of fodder per animal, but the onus is on the revenue authorities to ensure equitable distribution in case of shortfall, said the MLA.

Proposal

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said the district administration will submit a proposal to the government to open goshalas to take care of the cattle population during drought as free supply of fodder was not possible. But steps will be taken to prevent transportation and sale of fodder to the neighbouring States, he added.

Other fodder banks

The Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Prasad Murthy said in all, 16 fodder banks will be opened in the district of which four each will come up in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks, while two each will be established at Periyapatna, Hunsur and H.D. Kote. There will be one fodder bank each at T.Narsipur and K.R. Nagar, he said.