Two dead, five injured in head-on collision

A four-year-old boy and a retired forest department official died on the spot and five others suffered injuries, when two cars collided head-on at Shettihalli on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway near Channarayapatnat on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Manvik, son of Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Vijaya Nagar in Bengaluru and Mandanna, a retired Range Forest Officer, residing in Hassan.

While Manvik was going to Bengaluru from Kadadaravalli near Hassan with his parents Mahendra Prasad and Kavyashree, Mandanna was returning to Hassan from Bengaluru with his three relatives.

Manvik’s parents and relatives of Mandanna suffered injuries in the incident. The injured have been taken to hospitals. Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered the case.

Rash and negligence driving by Mandanna, who tried to overtake a vehicle, is said be the reason for the accident.