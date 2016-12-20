Two-day cake show in Mysuru from December 28

more-in

A variety of cakes, including eggless ones and cupcakes, will be on display at the annual cake show which will be held at the Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry on December 27 and 28. It is being organised jointly by the Hotel Owners’ Association and the district administration

C. Narayana Gowda, president of the association, and K. Rameshwarappa, Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said more than 40 bakeries and a few cake masters have signed up to participate. They will produce novelty cakes and sell them at reasonable prices.

The idea is to promote bakeries and cake masters, and provide customers a variety of cakes to choose from during the festive season, Mr. Gowda said. Entry will be free and and special prizes will be given to best-designed cakes, he said.

Meanwhile, the association has brought out a 2017 calendar including the tourist destinations in and around Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said. The calendar will be on display in all hotels, lodges and guesthouses, and will include details of various tourist spots, including the distance from the city and ideal time to visit.

The calendar includes the Malai Mahadeshwara hills, Himavad Gopalaswamy hills, Gaganachukki-Barachukki, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Talacauvery, Talakadu and Sri Hanumanthaswamy statue at the Sri Ganapathy Ashram. The calendar has been specially designed to promote tourism in Mysuru and neighbouring districts such as Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.