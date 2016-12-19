Two-day Belagavi district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from Dec. 23

more-in

The 11th Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held for two days at Ramdurg on December 23 and 24.

At at a press conference here on Monday, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Mangala Metgud said senior woman writer Neelaganga Charantimath has been unanimously elected conference president. The stage for the meet, being set up at B.V.V. Sangh’s State Composite P.U. College premises in the town, has been named after writer D.S. Karki.

She said the reception committee formed under the chairmanship of Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan was making arrangements for the meet, which was expected to witness a turnaround of 10,000 persons.

The meet would commence with the ceremonial national, State and KSP flag-hoisting followed by a cultural procession from Vidyachetan ground to the venue of the meet. Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi has been invited to inaugurate the meet and Mr. Pattan to chair the inaugural session. Ms.Charantimath would deliver the presidential address. New arrivals in Kannada literature would be released. A book exhibition would also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The inaugural session would be followed by three sessions on various topics, followed by cultural programmes later in the evening. Four sessions, including on women’s issues, would be held on the second day and the valedictory of the two-day event would be held at 5 p.m. on December .24.