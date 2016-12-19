Two commit sucide over family dispute

more-in

A woman and her son allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Irksandra tank in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district over a family dispute.

The police said that the deceased have been identified as Jayamma (58) and her son, Manjunath (26), native of Yelerampura village in Koratagere taluk.

Manjunath had married Poornima of Vaddarahalli of Tumakuru taluk four years ago. She used to pick up a fight with her mother-in-law frequently. Four days ago she had quarrelled with her mother-in-law, and her father came and took her away to Vaddarahalli. The woman and her son, who were upset, committed suicide.

The body of Jayamma was recovered on Sunday evening and Manjunath’s body was fished out on Monday.

A case has beens registered in Kolala police station.