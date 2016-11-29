Two children drown in Krishi Honda

The mother of the twins, who drowned in a Krishi Honda breaks down in grief in Mirapur village of Chikodi taluk on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: – Photo: Mallikarjun Danannavar

A pall of gloom descended on Mirapur village, Chikodi taluk, following the death of two young children due to drowning in a ‘Krishi Honda’ on Tuesday morning.

The bodies of the deceased had been recovered and shifted to government hospital in Chikodi for post-mortem. A case has been registered with the Chikodi police station.

According to police and close relatives of the deceased, it was between 8 and 8.30 p.m. that nine-years-old twins Sachin and his sister Sunitha, children of Lakkavva and Satyappa Bhagavati, had gone to pick ‘ber’ (a fruit known as Indian jujub and barehannu in Kannada) from a tree in their agriculture field before going to the school in the morning. They were accompanied by another boy of same age.

After picking a few fruits, the duo went to the Krishi Honda (an open water tank constructed to store rain water) in the adjacent field to wash their hands. While washing their hands, both slipped into the Honda and drowned. On seeing them fall into the water, another boy rushed to his house and informed his parents. Subsequently, Bhagavati family was informed about the incident. But, the children could not be saved.