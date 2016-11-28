Two boys drown in water-filled stone quarry pit in Azadpur

more-in

Two 14-year-old boys drowned in a stone-quarry pit in Azadpur village on the outskirts of the Kalaburagi city on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Azeem Mastan and Sameer Maqbool, residents of Yadullah colony and Tipu Sultan Chowk respectively in city. The incident took place when the duo was playing cricket with two their friends near the water-filled stone-quarry.

Their friends, Syed Nadeem and Arshad, tried to rescue them, but in vain.

The police recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Kalaburagi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered in Gulbarga University Police station.