Two arrested on charge of illegally transporting Rs. 46 lakh

The police have arrested two people on the charge of illegally transporting Rs. 46 lakh in Dharwad on Sunday evening.

Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner of Police Panduranj H. Rane told presspersons here on Monday that the arrested, Santosh Shivashankar Akkishetti (35), is a grocery merchant, and Venkatesh Buddheppa Malali, is a medical representative. They are both residents of Belagavi. The duo were arrested at the new bus stand. They were in possession of the money at the time.

The police have seized 2,300 notes of Rs. 2,000 from them. It is suspected that they brought the money from Belagavi with the intention of exchanging the old currency against the payment of 30 per cent commission. They were expected to meet one person but he did not turn up.

The police are trying to identify the source of the money, Mr. Rane said.