Two arrested on charge of ganja cultivation

The police have arrested two people on the charge of cultivation of ganja illegally, in separate incidents, in the district. The total worth of ganja seized in both cases is around Rs 1.87 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of the District Crime Intelligence Bureau raided the house of one Nagaraja in Sannivasa village and seized ganja plants that were being grown in the backyard of his house. The police said the arrested used to get dry ganja plants powdered in his backyard. The worth of the ganja seized from the premises of his house is estimated to be around Rs. 1 lakh.

In another case, Sagar Rural police have seized 29 kg of ganja plants cultivated among ginger crop in survey number 107 in Chikkamattur village. The land belongd to one Huchappa who has been arrested. The total worth of the ganja seized here is said to be around Rs. 87,000.

The police have booked cases under The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against both the arrested.